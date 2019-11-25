Longford judge refuses jurisdiction in serious assault case

Judge Seamus Hughes has refused jurisdiction in a case which involved the alleged assault of a pregnant woman and the potential damage to her store in Longford town.

Frances O’Brien 0f 4 Cluain Ard, Ardnacassa, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes at Longford District Court last week charged with the alleged assault and with damage that was done to a shop on Ardnacassa Avenue in early September.

“It was Judge John Hughes who heard from the victim on the last (court) date,” said Sgt Paddy McGirl on behalf of the state.

“And the victim outlined the injuries that she had received as a result of the alleged assault.

“The victim was heavily pregnant at the time and there were a number of injuries for which she was still receiving treatment.

“There’s a spinal injury that they have not yet diagnosed and she is still receiving treatment for it.

They haven’t gotten to the bottom of it,” Sgt McGirl added.

In addition to the alleged assault, Ms O’Brien is charged with damaging two cash registers which have a total value of €5,000.

Ms O’Brien has been in custody since September 6, 2019.

Judge Hughes said he would be refusing jurisdiction and remanded Ms O’Brien in custody until November 26 for DPP directions.