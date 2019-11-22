Update| Cavan teenager has been located safe and well

Reece Murphy, 17 years old, who was reported missing, has been located safe and well.



An Garda Síochána would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter.

ORIGINAL STORY

Gardai are seeking information about a 17 year old who was last seen in the Ballyjamesduff area in Co Cavan on Wednesday evening. Reece Murphy is described as being 6 foot in height, of slim build with black hair. When last seen Reece was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a bright blue hoody, black runners and black stud earrings.

Anyone with any information that can assist in locating Reece is asked to contact Gardaí in Bailieboro on 042 969 4570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.