Breaking | Granard boil water notice lifted after twelve days

In consultation with the Health Service Executive, Irish Water and Longford County Council have lifted the Boil Water Notice for 2,500 customers served by the Granard Public Water Supply with immediate effect.



The Boil Water Notice, in effect since Saturday, November 9, has been lifted following works at the treatment plant and a programme of drinking water quality testing.

Irish Water’s drinking water compliance and operational experts worked with colleagues in Longford County Council to lift the Boil Water Notice as quickly and as safely as possible.

Commenting on the lifting of the Boil Water Notice, Michael Cunniffe, Irish Water Assets Operations Lead said, “Irish Water is aware of the impact and inconvenience caused by this Boil Water Notice to homes and businesses in the Granard area. We wish to thank the communities impacted for their ongoing patience and cooperation while we worked to resolve this issue. Irish Water’s priority is the provision of safe, clean drinking water and safeguarding that water supply for the future is a vital focus.”

Should customers have any queries regarding the lifting of this Boil Water Notice they should contact Irish Water directly on our customer care helpline, open 24/7 on 1850 278 278.