Car mechanic insists he "wasn't aware" of jeep's defects in lead up to fatal Longford crash

A car mechanic charged with intentionally or recklessly allowing a defective jeep onto the public highway moments before it was involved in a fatal head on collision which culminated in the tragic death of a Longford teacher five years ago has denied he knew the vehicle was unsafe to drive.

Adam Krupa (43), Aghantragh, Killashee, Co Longford, a qualified mechanic with 20 years of experience in the motor trade, stands charged with one count on endangerment contrary to Section 13 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

Twenty-nine-year-old dance teacher Lisa Cullen, from Lisduff, Edgeworthstown was killed when her silver Peugeot 206 was struck by a green Mitsubishi jeep at Curry, Kenagh on February 5 2014.

On the second day of what is expected to be a six day trial at Longford Circuit Criminal Court, statements given by the Polish national to gardaí in February and March 2014.

Mr Krupa said he had agreed to carry out works on the jeep which belonged, James O'Meara, a Ballymahon based auctioneer after the pair had discussed the prospect of the defendant taking out a lease on a garage.

Mr Krupa said he passed on the responsibility of ensuring the jeep was brought into a roadworthy state to a fellow colleague in the motor trade, known simply as 'Sylvester'.

After noticing a smell of oil from the vehicle when driving it to the said garage for an initial examination, the court was told how a list of repairs were put together including a new wishbone for its steering system, brake pads and other undertakings which Mr Krupa estimated would cost in the region of €1,000.

It also emerged Mr Krupa, after rowing with his wife and being "badly drunk" after consuming vodka, decided to drive the vehicle back to Ballymahon and to its owner Mr O'Meara.

Robert Walliant, an acquaintance of Mr Krupa's agreed to drive Mr Krupa and another man.

Mr Krupa, however, denied claims he knew the jeep was dangerously defective and that Mr Walliant had been told by his colleague not to get behind the wheel.

"There was a list (of repairs to be done) but I don't know what happened that list," he said.

"I wasn't aware of what was exactly wrong with the car."

The trial continues tomorrow (Thursday) before Judge Eoin Garavan and a jury of eight men and three women.