Longford's Fabiani to drive shop local push

A leading and award winning Longford boutique is to launch a novel 'Green' campaign initiative this Friday as part of a major push to encourage consumers to shop locally over the festive period.

Fabiani, spearheaded by its forward-thinking founder Louise Brennan is holding the free ticket event in an effort to demonstrate the importance of supporting home based businesses and their indigenous stakeholders.

“There are several reasons why we have decided not to take part in Black Friday,” said Louise.

“Unlike larger businesses, we are not in a position to offer such big discounts right before the Christmas season.

“Also, if we choose to take part, we force the hand of other small businesses who then feel that they must also join in with the event and the cycle goes on.”

To try and break that chain, Louise said by motivating shoppers to stay local, both jobs and the character of the town's many independent retailers would invariably be upheld.

In a bid to hammer those sentiments home, a star studded list of famous faces from the world of fashion, nutrition and politics will be in situ for the eagerly awaited event.

They include fashion designer Katie O'Riordan, healthy eating and lifestyle advocate Claire Grady as well as former Rose of Tralee and current Fine Gael MEP Maria Walsh.

“Our campaign this season is all about encouraging customers to slow down, appreciate everything our local community has to offer, and to say no to thoughtless gifting,” added Louise.

“This will be the theme of our Christmas launch event this Friday evening too.”

Louise promised onlookers what she described as a “Christmas party with a difference” with the spectacle itself being hosted by Ms Walsh.

“We will have special guest speakers who will give us an insight on how best to prepare for the festive season.

“From tips on slow fashion, to gift ideas, and everything in between,” she added.

In a further revelation, Louise said Fabiani will be taking the wrappers of some of the store's newest clothing collections alongside a pop-up with Irish label Theo + George on the night.

It all gets underway from 7pm.

