Longford Chamber and Gardaí re-establish Longford Business Watch

An Garda Síochána Longford and the local Chamber of Commerce have joined forces to re-establish Longford Business Watch.

One of the aims of Longford Business Watch is to ensure that all visitors, workers, residents, shoppers to the town have a pleasant and positive experience.

As an initial step, extra mountain bike and foot patrols will be in place from now until Christmas. This will provide a high visibility of Gardaí in the town centre, retail parks and surrounding areas.

We look forward to formally re-establishing Business Watch in January 2020 and a survey of all businesses, offices, town users, etc. will form part of this initiative.

Welcoming the increased Garda presence, Chamber President, Niamh Donlon, said: “We have worked closely with the local Gardaí over recent months and highlighted the need for greater Garda visibility. The additional officers on the street is warmly welcomed and will reassure traders and the public.”

Working with An Garda Siochana, the Chamber is encouraging businesses to join the re-established Business Watch in the New Year.

“We all have a role to play in the fight against crime and by traders sharing information and highlighting concerns we are a strategic arm of the Gardaí,” said Ms Donlon.

“We value the input of all our local business community and through partnership we look forward to more positive initiatives.”

