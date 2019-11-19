Longford County Council planners give green light for proposed residential development in Granard

Longford County Council planners have granted permission for the construction of a thirteen house residential development in Granard.

The development is similar in design to a previously permitted residential development that was granted full planning permission on the same site at Church Quarter in the north Longford town.



The applicant is Ms Patricia Kelly and the proposed development will consist of ten 3 bedroom two storey terrace type dwelling

houses, two 2 bedroom bungalow semi-detached type dwelling houses and one two bedroom bungalow detached type dwelling

house.



