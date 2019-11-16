Longford Chamber unveils new retail loyalty promotion

Longford Chamber of Commerce have rolled out an exciting shopping promotion for the county town in the busy build up to Christmas.

The 'Brand Longford Campaign' initiative aims to highlight and promote local retailers and business with close to 1,000 jobs in this sector in Longford town.

Outlining the campaign, Chamber President, Niamh Donlon said, “We want to highlight and promote the efforts being made by local businesses and also highlight the immense contribution these businesses are making to the local economy and wider community.”

A strong, vibrant local retail sector is critical to the town's recovery and the Chamber is encouraging the public to think of the many local jobs supported by local businesses in the run-up to Christmas.

The past year has seen multiple local businesses expand and carry out extensive work on their premises or business offering.

Said the Chamber President: “There has been a big commitment from local businesses and in the lead-up to Christmas we want to encourage shoppers to consciously think of the benefits of shopping local this festive season. €100 means very little to a major faceless online offering but to one of the many local businesses striving to stay open or further develop their business, it can make a massive difference.”

Over two weeks the Chamber is encouraging the public to visit, shop and socialise in Longford town. From November 14 through to Thursday, November 28, shoppers can avail of a loyalty card, which can be stamped in any of the participating stores.

Once six stamps have been secured, the shopper is entered in a draw to win €1,000, which can be spent locally this Christmas.

The draw takes place when Santa Claus visits town on Friday, November 29 for the annual turning on of the Christmas lights.