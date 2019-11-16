My Longford Life: Kilcurry show-jumper Jordan Kilkenny

A former student of Ballymahon VS, Kilcurry native Jordan Kilkenny is a very successful show-jumper and is a member of Cian O’Connor’s famed Karlswood stable

What's your idea of a perfect day or perfect weekend in Longford?

I suppose for me a perfect day in Longford would be a trip to Newcastle forest. As the old saying goes ‘there’s no place like home’ and surely that’s one place like home and only a stone throw away from my home place. I used to spend many a Saturday walking and running through the woods with my dad, brother and dogs.

Who has made the greatest contribution to Longford in your lifetime - and why?

In my opinion, we usually only look at the major impact buisnesswise. But I think we should look at the small businesses or the local people. Personally, I think the biggest credit must go to the people of Abbeyshrule for their work as part of tidy towns. They have given their time and have been winning awards since 2009 and are only going from strength to strength.

What's your first Longford memory?

My first memory would be my mums salon in Ballymahon. It’s been the heart of our family and to see the work and honor she has for it. She has passed this onto us - her kids - which allows us to follow what we believe in, but also fight to make our dreams a reality.

What's your favourite part of the county - and why?

That would have to be the small village of Kilashee. It’s the place where my career really took off and the place I now call home. It's where lakeview stables are.

Do you have a favourite local writer or author (or artist or musician)?

I love to listen to Mick Flavin. I think he has some great songs.

What about a local walk - or view?

The walk around the canal has some beautiful scenery and you never know who you could meet or hear a story from along the way.

What do you think gives Longford its unique identity?

Longford as a whole has produced some great individuals. When I look at the sport I’m in, there are numerous horsemen that come from Longford. We also have many showjumpers who have represented Ireland at 5-star nations cup level - Michael Kelly, Gerry Flynn, Eddie Macken.

What do you think is the biggest challenge facing Longford today?

I think the biggest challenge we face as Longford people is we don’t support local businesses enough. We need to get behind each other and lend a hand when needed

If you had the power to change one thing in, or about Longford, what would it be?

One power I always emphasize that if I could have would be the power of knowledge. With knowledge you can do anything - Stop world hunger, help cure illnesses. Knowledge is the key to life.