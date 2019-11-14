ESB closures in Lanesboro and Offaly bring 'more sorrow than victory' - FIE

Friends of the Irish Environment (FIE) pointed out that if the Government and the European Commission had listened to Ireland’s environmental NGO’s joint petition in 2,000 opposing the construction of peat plants in the Midlands, this sad tale would never have played out.



They say Ireland would have been saved the environmental costs - and the PSO subsidies – as well as today’s ‘unexpected’ job losses.

While supporting the immediate implementation of Just Transition support, Tony Lowes of FIE, who have opposed the projects through the planning system and the Higher Courts, said that they felt ‘more sorrow than victory’.