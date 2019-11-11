No end in sight as Irish Water says north Longford boil water notice to remain in place

Irish Water has said a boil water notice affecting around 2,500 homes and businesses across north Longford is to remain in place.

The notice, issued on Saturday, was enacted on foot of a suspected "mechanical issue" at the Lough Kinale water treatment plant.

Irish Water said the decision was taken amid fears over certain sections of supply possibly being "compromised" as a result.

The Boil Water Notice affects approximately 2,500 people served by the Granard Public Water Supply. The areas affected are those supplied from the Rathcronan, Corbaun and Moatfield reservoirs and include Granard; Abbeylara; Aghnagarron; Ballynacross; Granardkill; Cartron; Robinstown; Higginstown; Carrickduff; Drumincrehir; Culleenmore; Corbaun; Killasona; Lisryan; Cloonshannagh; Ballagh Gowra; Froghan and surrounding areas.

In the interim, and while the issue is being resolved, Irish Water is asking all customers to boil their water before use until further notice.

