Mini roundabout in Longford town has been misspelled in Irish for over a decade, says local councillor
The mini roundabout at the Lisbrack and Battery Road junction, which has been misspelled for a long number of years
A Longford town councillor has highlighted the issue of a misspelled mini roundabout at the Lisbrack Road and Battery Road junction.
Cllr Joe Flaherty raised the issue at a recent meeting of Longford MD, stating that the word ‘timpeallán’ as been spelled incorrectly for the past 12 to 15 years. The roundabout in questions is spelled ‘timpleán’.
“Every time I go to the Gaelscoil, I’m reminded that we don’t know how to spell the word ‘roundabout’ in Irish. It’s correct on every roundabout except for that one,” said Cllr Flaherty.
