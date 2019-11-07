Traffic lights needed at Lisbrack Road junction

There is a serious need for traffic lights at a Battery Road junction, Cllr Peggy Nolan (FG) has insisted, after works to remove a mini roundabout, which was “a death trap” to pedestrians.

The mini roundabout, which was in place at the Lisbrack Road junction is due to be replaced, but Cllr Nolan is calling for the junction to be made safer.

“The roundabout has been taken out and is to be replaced. It’s a total death trap. I think that’s a waste of money and that traffic lights should be put there,” Cllr Nolan insisted.

“There are five housing estates built there since that was put in place. You’re dicing with death every time someone crosses.

“It’s crazy. It (traffic lights) has to happen. If not, something serious is going to happen.”

Brian Faughnan, Area Engineer for Longford MD, explained that the junction was being considered for a Low Cost Safety Scheme.

“It’s a non-national route and consultants will have a look at it in terms of safety and look at the different options in terms of design and the safety of that junction,” Mr Faughnan said.

Cllr Peggy Nolan thanked Mr Faughnan and said that this was “the most constructive answer” she’s received in years regarding the issue.

