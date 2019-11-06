Garda multi-agency open day lauded in Longford

Gardaí and various community groups from across the county came together at the Longford Arms Hotel last week for a special inter-agency consultation day.

The event, described by Supt Jim Delaney as having gone “extremely well” was designed towards adding further weight to the formulation of Longford Gardaí's 2020 Policing Plan.

“There was a lot of very important input from various different agencies and local voluntary groups that we, as an organisation, work with on a day to day basis.”

Supt Delaney said the occasion, despite its all round success, was just one of a multitude of ingredients behind the shaping of policing practices across the division next year.

“This is just one part of us (gardaí) working externally as well as internally in receiving input which will help us to prepare our policing plan for 2020,” he added.

Pictured above: Supt Jim Delaney, Sgt Lionel Mullally and Garda Gillan Carlos, with Edward McCauley (LEAP), Kat Mahon (Safe Project), Evans Ogbonna (African Network), Nicola Clarke EDI, Lorraine O'Reilly LCRL, Niamh Donlon, President Longford Chamber of Commerce Picture: Shelley Corcoran