Judge spares man with designs to enter business a criminal conviction over cannabis cultivation

A north Longford man with intentions to become an entrepreneur and who took part in an “entirely amateurish” attempt to grow cannabis plants has escaped a criminal conviction.

Judge Seamus Hughes opted to exercise leniency on 20-year-old John Daly, 6 Mastersons Close, Abbeylara, Co Longford who pleaded guilty to the charge at the same address on April 3 2019.

A “good” probation report was handed into the court on behalf of Mr Daly with Judge Hughes telling the man to pay heed to its contents.

“Whatever advice you get from the Probation Services, follow it,” he told him.

Asked as to what he intended doing in the business world later in life, Mr Daly said he had yet to decide with Judge Hughes questioning as to whether he had considered setting up a whiskey distillery.

In deciding against recording a conviction, Judge Hughes issued Section 1 (1) of the Probation Act.