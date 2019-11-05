Court hears how Longford woman allegedly assaulted female victim while eight months pregnant

A woman charged with assaulting another woman while she was eight months pregnant during a violent incident at a shop in Longford town has been remanded in custody.

Presiding Judge John Hughes made the order following a hearing at last week’s District Court sitting into an incident at the Checkout Shop, Ardnacassa Avenue, Longford earlier this year.

Frances O’Brien, of 4 Cluain Ard, Ardnacassa, Longford was consequently charged with a Section 3 assault causing harm on her alleged victim.

It was revealed the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had granted summary disposal over the case, thereby allowing it to be heard at District Court level.

The 24-year-old was also charged with damaging two cash registers valued at €5,000 contrary to Section 2 of the Criminal Damage Act 1991.

Judge Hughes adjourned the case until November 12 and remanded Ms O’Brien in custody to allow for the submission of various medical reports.