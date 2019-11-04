Works get underway to bring natural gas to Ballymahon

Works get underway today to bring natural gas to Main Street Ballymahon. This project, which is being carried out by Gas Networks Ireland in partnership with Longford County Council, means that businesses and homes located along a large part of Ballymahon Main Street will soon have access to natural gas.

The works will be carried out on behalf of Gas Networks Ireland by Balfour Beatty CLG and are expected to take eight to ten weeks to complete. Works will be paused from the second week of December to minimise disruption during the busy Christmas season. The natural gas network will be commissioned in March/April time frame, subject to planning.

Ian O’Flynn, Head of Commercial & Corporate Affairs, Gas Networks Ireland said, "The delivery of natural gas to Ballymahon town centre brings with it massive opportunity for local businesses and the community to benefit from safe, efficient and cost effective heat and energy. We have also opened up the potential for customers to access renewable gas, which will be coming on stream and will be an increasingly important element of Ireland’s energy supply for the future. This means that the people of Ballymahon connected to our gas network could soon be heating their homes and businesses with a carbon neutral fuel."

The development of Center Parcs was the main initial driver to bring the natural gas network from Athlone to the new holiday village. A supply of natural gas was key to locating Center Parcs only Irish location in Longford.

A major regeneration of Ballymahon town centre by Longford County Council is planned for 2020. Gas Networks Ireland is taking advantage of this opportunity to lay the required natural gas infrastructure in advance of the completion of the town upgrade works.

Speaking at a public information session for the project, which was held on Tuesday 22nd October in Cooney’s Hotel in Ballymahon, Neill Hanley, Capital Projects Manager with Longford County Council said, “We are delighted to work with Gas Networks Ireland in extending the gas pipeline to benefit the community of Ballymahon. This critical piece of infrastructure has the potential to have a significant positive impact on the local economy of Ballymahon.”

Mr O’Flynn added, “To find out more about what natural gas can do for you or your business, and to join the other 700,000 satisfied customers connected to the gas network in Ireland, call us on 1850 50 40 60 to connect your home or 1850 411 511 to connect your business.”

