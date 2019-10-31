Ballymahon Trick-or-Treaters raise over €300 for Temple Street

Children in the Ballymahon area have raised more than €300 over two days in a Trick-or-Treat for Temple Street fundraiser with GSMD.

“It was really important for us to fundraise for such a worthy cause as a lot of the students in the music school have links to Temple Street - either they themselves are patients of Temple Street or a family member has been a patient,” said Katie Gallagher, who organised the event.

“ We just want to say a huge thank you to everyone who got involved including parents, students, my fellow teachers in Athlone Community College and my fellow teachers in the music school.

“We feel it’s really important we do these events not only to raise money for the charities but to remind the students how lucky they are and how we need to be mindful of those in more difficult situations than us.”