Ballymahon family host spooky Halloween night to raise funds for Bridgeways Family Resource Centre

A Ballymahon family with a passion for all things Halloween has gone all out this year and plans to raise funds for Bridgeways Family Resource Centre with a spooky Halloween night on Thursday, October 31.

Keri Rogers and her family are well known in Slí na Mona, Ballymahon, for their out of this world Halloween decorations, which astonish passers by every year.

“We all get dressed up; we hand make a lot of props and also have some large animatronic figures that are seven feet tall,” Keri told the Longford Leader last week.

This year, the family is organising a night of spooks for anyone who would like to enter the house of horrors.

“It’s open to everyone - both children and adults. We’ll be collecting donations on the night,” said Keri.

Donations will go towards Bridgeways FRC. The event will take place on Halloween night from 4pm until 10pm.

The Rogers’ house of Halloween horros is located in Slí na Mona, Ballymahon.

All are welcome to come along and support a worthy cause.