Judge tells man to do community service

A man who failed to pay a fine for having no NCT which had been due two and a half years ago has been ordered to do community service or face a spell behind bars.

Christy McDonnell, 19 Ardnacassa Avenue, Longford was given the ultimatum by Judge John Hughes at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court.

The Longford man, following a consultation with a representative from the Probation Services, was found to be suitable.

As such, Judge Hughes instructed him to complete 80 hours of community service in lieu of three days in prison.

He was also told to comply with the order within the next six months.