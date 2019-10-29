Pair held as Longford Gardaí retrieve thousands of euros worth of drugs in planned searches

Thousands of euros worth of drugs have been seized by gardaí following two separate seizures in Ballymahon and Longford town over the weekend.

The first, led by officers attached to the Longford based Divisional Drugs Unit, resulted in the discovery of a number of cannabis plants, herb and various drug making paraphernalia.

No one has yet been arrested as gardaí continue with their enquiries with the overall haul estimated to be around €2,000.

In a separate search in Ballymahon on Bank Holiday Monday involving local uniformed gardaí as well as officers from Longford and the division's detective branch, cannabis herb and cocaine were retrieved from a private house in the south Longford town.

A 29-year-old man and a 28-year-old female were arrested at the scene and brought to Longford Garda Station for questioning.

A file is to be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to ascertain what charges, if any can be brought against the pair.