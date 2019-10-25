Man in court for double-parking outside Longford 'chipper'

A driver who double parked outside a fast food restaurant is due to reappear before Judge Seamus Hughes at Longford District court in November.

In a comical exchange last Tuesday, the driver revealed that he double parked behind a garda car, which was also double parked.

“I made an order in the chipper to collect and I parked behind a squad car,” he told Judge Hughes.

“And where was the guard?” the judge asked.

“He was in getting chips as well,” the defendant responded.

“This is getting funnier by the minute,” quipped an amused Judge Hughes.

Due to the absence of the guard in question, Judge Hughes adjourned the case to November 12, when he will hear the garda’s version of events.