Longford County Council scoops two Safety Awards

Longford County Council have won two awards at the recent 28th Annual Occupational Safety Awards, Consistent High Achiever Award and Local Authority / Council Award.

Delighted with the win, Chief Executive, Paddy Mahon said, “Longford County Council takes the health and safety of employees very seriously.

“In recent years, the local authority has seen an increase in construction and refurbishment works particularly in Housing and Regeneration Sections.

“These are considered high risk environments and having a robust safety management system has helped ensure that employees, contractors and members of the public return to their families safely each day.”

Commenting on the award, Amanda Cullen, Health and Safety Officer said, “This award shows the positive recognition of the great leadership, commitment and participation of all Local Authority employees. It’s a great win for the whole organisation.

“Having entered the NISO/NISG competition since 2014 and securing a safety award each year demonstrates employees’ commitment to continually improve Health and Safety year on year.”

Longford County Council recently received recertification to OSHAS 18001:2007 standard following a two-day surveillance audit with the National Standards Authority of Ireland.

These achievements recognise the hard work and dedication of all local authority employees.

Pictured: Pictured receiving two Safety Awards for Longford County Council at the Occupational Awards 2019 recently are (back row) Paul Newell, Con Diffley, John McKeon Director of Services, Neill Hanley, (front row) Chief Executive of Longford County Council Paddy Mahon, Marie Kenny Nora O'Farrell, Mary Gouldsbury, Amanda Cullen and Cllr Colm Murray