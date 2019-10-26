Man in court over false driving licence produced at Ballymahon checkpoint

A Brazilian man charged with producing a false ID when stopped at a checkpoint in Ballymahon was handed a €250 fine with three months to pay following last week's sitting of Longford District Court.

Twenty-two-year-old Thiago Flores of 24 Creevaghbeg, Ballymahon, Co Longford came upon a checkpoint at Moyclose, Ballymahon on September 20, 2019 and offered a false driver's licene to gardaí.

Mr Flores, who has a job at Kepak Ballymahon, was arrested and taken to Mullingar Garda station where he was charged.

In mitigation, solicitor Bríd Mimnagh explained that Mr Flores had travelled to Ireland from Brazil when he was 17.

“He bought a driving licence. He accepts that he was wrong. He has been using that to get insurance. His father is now driving him to work at Kepak,” she said.

“He has done his theory test and passed it and has his eyesight certificate all passed.

“He has everything in order to apply for his licence.”

Mr Flores was handed a €250 fine by Judge Seamus Hughes with three months to pay. Judge Hughes also told him to pay Ms Mimnagh’s fee.

“He might give you a box of sirloin steaks too,” he added before concluding the case.

