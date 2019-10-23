Man ordered to pay €200 in compensation to schoolgirl

A Longford man charged with assault and threatening behaviour appeared at Longford District Court last week after a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

Hughie Nevin of 67 Mac Eoin Park, Longford, was charged with the assault of a schoolgirl on February 2, 2019 and failed to appear at court on October 8.

When asked by Judge Hughes why he didn’t appear in court on October 8, Mr Nevin said he “didn’t know anything about it.”

“But you were here on September 3 and signed forms for me,” said Judge Hughes.

“I lost that, your honour,” Mr Nevin replied.

“What do you want me to do, hold your hand?” asked Judge Hughes.

Reading the evidence against Mr Nevin, Sergeant Gary Loughrey for the State said that the victim was a schoolgirl walking to school with her friend on the morning of the incident.

“She reported (to Longford Garda station) that he (Mr Nevin) grabbed her by the arm of her jacket and held her there. When the allegations were put to him, he couldn’t recall the incident,” said Sgt Loughrey.

Solicitor John Quinn explained that Mr Nevin was pleading guilty to the charges against him.

“I was very drunk that day your Honour,” said Mr Nevin.

“I asked the girl for a fag - a cigarette. I just tipped her on the arm and asked her for a cigarette.”

When Sgt Loughrey revealed that the incident took place early in the morning before the victim’s school day had begun, Mr Quinn told Judge Hughes that there was “nothing sinister” in his actions that day.

“He’s a messer,” said Judge Hughes.

“Yes. He was still drunk from the night before,” said Mr Quinn.

Judge Hughes turned his attention back to the accused asking him: “What do you drink, Mr Nevin, and what do you do when you drink it?”

“I drink mostly buckfast... it’s a wine. And I'd usually listen to music,” Mr Nevin replied.

“What kind of music?” asked Judge Hughes.

“All kinds,” said Mr Nevin.

“Pavarotti? Schubert?” Judge Hughes prompted.

“Anything,” said Mr Nevin.

“Listen, you’re useless,” said the judge, before asking if Mr Nevin had made any offer of compensation.

When the accused responded in the negative, Judge Hughes ordered him to return to court on November 12 with €200 in compensation.

“I expect that. €200 would be a nice treat for that girl,” he concluded.