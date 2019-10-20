Exclusive: Gardai seize several thousand euros worth of drugs in Longford town

A husband and wife have been arrested following the discovery of several thousand euros worth of drugs in Longford town, the Leader can exclusively reveal.

The pair were detained by officers aligned to the local Divisional Drugs Unit when they stopped a car in the Strokestown area shortly before midnight on Friday night and recovered several hundred euros worth of cocaine.

In a planned follow up search of a house in the Congress Terrace area of Longford town, a four figure sum of cocaine and cannabis, together with various drug paraphernalia were also seized.

Among the haul included weighing scales and bags while several hundred euros worth of fireworks were also retrieved.

The man, aged in his late 30s, and his 31-year-old wife were arrested and brought to Longford Garda Station during the early hours of yesterday morning for questioning before being released without charge.

A file will now be sent to the Director of Public Prosecuctions (DPP) to determine if any charges can be brought against the pair.

The Leader understands the man, who is aged in his late 30s and his 31-year-old wife are part of a larger family of known drugs dealers in Longford town.

They, together with a number of other known associates who live locally, have been major targets for gardaí given their links to one of a number of ongoing feuds between rivalling crime families.

