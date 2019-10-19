Man held and woman hospitalised after violent Longford town row

Detectives are this evening questioning a man after a violent public order incident in Longford town.

The man, who is in his late 20s, was arrested following an incident at the Aldi Car Park shortly before 6pm.

A woman was knocked to the ground during the melee which took place in front of startled shoppers.

She was treated at the scene by paramedics and brought to the Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar.

The Leader understands the man arrested is well known to gardai and is being held pending possible public order charges.

For more on this story, see next week's Longford Leader.