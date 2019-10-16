Ardagh Post Office robbery update: Detectives quiz suspect following release from hospital

A masked robber who carried out a brazen armed heist at a Co Longford post office on Wednesday afternoon is tonight being quizzed by detectives following his release from hospital.

Originally from Dublin, but more recently a resident in the greater Edgeworthstown area, the man believed to be behind an armed raid at Ardagh Post Office is no stranger to the criminal justice system.

In his early 40s, the chief suspect who walked into the rural post office shortly after 2:30pm wielding a stanley knife before making a demand for cash and threatening an unsuspecting customer to hand over her car keys, was not long out of prison at the time of the incident.

Garda sources have confirmed to the Leader the man has a string of previous convictions to his name and only received a four year prison sentence in 2015 for a theft related offence.

He was arrested by gardai following a high speed chase just outside Edgeworthstown after losing control of a car he had stolen moments earlier from a female customer inside the post office.

It's understood a significant sum of cash which the raider attempted to flee with has also since been recovered by gardaí.

He was later taken to the Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar for treatment to a head injury but has since been released and tonight remains in garda custody at Granard Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

