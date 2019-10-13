Pair to stand trial over Clondra affray

Two men charged with committing affray at a Longford pub more than two years ago are to stand trial over the incident after Judge Seamus Hughes deemed the affair too serious to be heard at District Court level.

Clement King (45), Knockmartin, Longford and Damien Neary, 13 Shannon Haven, Dromod, Co Leitrim were both remanded on continuing bail until November 12 for a book of evidence to be served.

Garda Daniel Lynch said both men made no reply after caution when arresting and charging the pair last Tuesday morning.

The case had previously been aired earlier this year when Judge Hughes opted to refuse jurisdiction.

Sgt Paddy McGirl said the Director of Public Prosecutions had consented to summary disposal of the case and re-entered the case and asked Judge Hughes to reconsider on the basis both men face a Section 16 charge.

However, Judge Hughes told last week's court sitting having considered the case oreviously, it would be “illogical” still to now accept jurisdiction.

The case was consequently adjourned to November 12 for the preparation of a book of evidence.