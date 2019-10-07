Longford is top county in country for convicting motorists caught using mobile phone

Longford has the highest conviction rate in the country when it comes to prosecuting motorists for being caught behind the wheel while using a mobile phone.

Figures released to Independent TD Tommy Broughtan show how 41 drivers out of 57 offences recorded were convicted by the courts in Longford between January 2017 and May 2019.

In achieving a near 72 per cent conviction rate, Longford was five percentage points ahead of second placed Cavan (67 per cent) and Laois (64.1 per cent) in third.