675 Longford students to receive Junior Certificate results today

675 Longford students (321 girls and 354 boys) will receive their Junior Certificate results today.

ASTI President Deirdre Mac Donald has sent a message of congratulations to all of the students, parents and teachers involved in the 2019 Junior Certificate examinations:

“To all the students getting their results today, you have reached an important education milestone and your teachers are proud of you. The subjects that you have studied for your Junior Cycle will be an excellent basis on which to build your future studies and indeed your life after school. This may not be immediately apparent but none the less is very true.

“The Junior and Leaving Cert examinations enjoy a high level of public trust. Students are treated equally and objectively. The examinations system is highly regulated, monitored and transparent – a premium quality service”.

Ms Mac Donald called for a comprehensive evaluation of all elements of the process of curriculum change at Junior Cycle:

“Now that we have a cohort of students who are experiencing the Framework for Junior Cycle across a wide range of subject areas, it is crucial that a comprehensive evaluation is undertaken. This must examine the curricular elements as well as resourcing and implementation issues that have arisen as the roll out has taken place. It is imperative that the growing concerns about student and teacher workload and their impact on mental health are included in the evaluation process. Such a review is crucial if we want to maintain our high quality education system. It is vital that this evaluation is completed before we move into the next phase of the Senior Cycle review.”

Finally, the ASTI leader urged all students celebrating their Junior Cert results today to act safely. “I would encourage you to celebrate in a safe manner. It is a day to remember for all the right reasons, if you are celebrating with your friends make sure to keep your parents involved in your plans.”