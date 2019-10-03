Longford county council issue list of useful contact numbers ahead of Lorenzo impact

OUR STORM LORENZO COVERAGE IS SPONSORED BY SUPERMAC'S LONGFORD - DELIVERY SERVICE AVAILABLE

With Longford currently under a status yellow warning ahead of the potential impact of Storm Lorenzo, Longford county council have issued a list of useful contact numbers for the public in case of emergency.

Longford County Council say they will continue to monitor the weather situation and respond as required. Their out of hours emergency Number is 1850 211525.

Other Useful Contact Numbers -

Bus Eireann Tel 1850 836611

Iarnrod Eireann 01 8366222

ESB 1850 372999

Irish Water Supply 1850 278278

Gas Networks 1850 205050

Rescue Services 999/112

