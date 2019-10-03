Sponsored content
Longford county council issue list of useful contact numbers ahead of Lorenzo impact
Our Storm Lorenzo coverage is sponsored by Supermac's Longford - Delivery service available
With Longford currently under a status yellow warning ahead of the potential impact of Storm Lorenzo, Longford county council have issued a list of useful contact numbers for the public in case of emergency.
Longford County Council say they will continue to monitor the weather situation and respond as required. Their out of hours emergency Number is 1850 211525.
Other Useful Contact Numbers -
- Bus Eireann Tel 1850 836611
- Iarnrod Eireann 01 8366222
- ESB 1850 372999
- Irish Water Supply 1850 278278
- Gas Networks 1850 205050
- Rescue Services 999/112
