Longford gardaí smash suspected €100k cannabis growhouse

Drugs worth more than €100,000 were detected by gardaí last week in what is being hailed as yet another breakthrough into organised crime.

A significant haul of cannabis plants, cannabis herb and cocaine were seized last Thursday night following a planned search by gardaí at a house in Lanesboro.

Divisional drugs unit officers, supported by local gardaí carried out the raid on the premises at around 7:30pm when the seizure was detected.

A large cache of around 40 cannabis plants with an estimated value of €32,000, cannabis herb with an estimated value of €75,000 and cocaine with an estimated street value of €300 (all pending analysis) were retrieved by officers and a woman in her 40s was arrested at the scene.

She was later brought to Roscommon Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

It comes after a small quantity of cannabis herb were discovered following a separate search, this time at a house close to Granard barely 24 hours earlier.