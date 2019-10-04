Springlawn Community Childcare in Longford honoured at awards event

Staff from Springlawn Community Childcare in Longford were honoured at a national Healthy Ireland award ceremony held recently in Mullingar by the HSE and the National Childhood Network (NCN).

The award recognises pre-school services that participated in the HSEs Healthy Ireland Smart Start programme delivered by NCN.

The award acknowledges the role and influence the pre-school setting has in promoting children’s health and well-being.

Breege Campbell (Manager), along with staff members Laura O'Gara and Monica Marin attended the awards ceremony in Bloomfield House Hotel and accepted the award on behalf of all the staff.

The Healthy Ireland Smart Start Programme is built upon the Government’s Healthy Ireland strategic framework and was developed by the HSEs Health and Wellbeing Division.

NCN is currently organising the sixth national rollout of the programme.

Services in thirteen counties will have the opportunity to participate in the autumn term.

For further details visit www.ncn.ie, contact NCN on 047 72469 or email patriciac@ncn.ie