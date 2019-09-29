Flaherty leads calls for National Transport Museum for Longford town

Cllr Joe Flaherty (FF) has called on the regeneration team in Longford to explore with Fáilte Ireland and the Minister for Transport & Sport the possible development of a National Transport Museum in Longford town as part of the Camlin Quarter plans.

“We need to get on the tourism boat here in Longford town. We have Center Parcs and it's a huge addition but we need a major attraction in Longford town that's going to pull visitors in,” he said.

“I would encourage the regeneration team and the management team to do anything possible to get this over the line.”