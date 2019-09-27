Granard man to stand trial over violent disorder offence

A Longford man accused of having committed violent disorder during a row at a pub almost a year ago has been sent forward for trial.

Edward Stokes (29), Ferriskill, Granard was handed a book of evidence at a recent sitting of Longford District Court arising out of an incident at Kane’s Bar, Granard, Co Longford on October 7 2018.

A second charge of Mr Stokes having committed a Section 3 assault on a man on the same date and same location was struck out after the victim withdrew their complaint.

Also read: Longford gardaí to turn up heat on feuding gangs

Wearing a green shirt and blue jeans, Mr Stokes was given the alibi warning by Judge Hughes, who informed him that if he intended to use an alibi in his defence, he must let the State know within 14 days. In defence, Patrick O'Sullivan applied for legal aid.

There was no objection to bail on behalf of the State with Mr Stokes expected to appear before a sitting of Longford Circuit Criminal Court on October 8 2019.

Also read: Farmers warn they will return to the pickets in future if needs be, as protests stood down