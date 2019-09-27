Longford court hears of man charged with alleged €400 shoplifting spree

A man who allegedly went on a €400 shoplifting spree in Mullingar last week has been barred from the midlands town until his case returns before the courts in November.

Shane McDonnell (22) Room 611 Aspect Hotel, Parkwest, Dublin 10, was in attendance at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court following his arrest the previous day.

Judge Seamus Hughes heard how Mr McDonnell had been arrested at 3:45pm and brought to Mullingar Garda Station where three charges were read out to him.

He was given a true copy of each charge and made no reply after caution.

It’s alleged Mr McDonnell stole €198 of clothing from Galvins, Oliver Plunkett Street, Mullingar, Co Westmeath, a further €122 from Sports Direct, Pearse Street, Mullingar and a €79 Eleven Degrees jacket from Dv8 at the town’s Fairgreen Shopping Centre.

All of the charges were issued under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001.

It was further revealed that while all of the goods were recovered, none of the items were resellable as the security tags had been removed from the clothing.

In defence, solicitor John Quinn said he would be seeking the disclosure of all statements and documents relating to the case in order for his client to gather together compensation.

Gardaí said they had no objection to bail provided Mr McDonnell steered clear of Mullingar.

Mr McDonnell, however, admitted sticking to that order could prove difficult as his father was “in and out of hospital” at present owing to a serious assault he had recently fallen victim to.

Judge Hughes acceded to allowing Mr McDonnell enter Mullingar only on occasions of visiting his father and remanded him on continuing bail until November 21 2019.