Two men arrested after spate of thefts in Longford

Gardaí in Longford have confirmed that they have received reports of thefts from both a tractor and digger at Ohill, near Drumlish, on Wednesday, September 18. The incidents are believed to have occurred between September 14 and 18.

Gardaí also received reports of property stolen from outside a farmyard in Clonfin, Granard. The incident occurred on Tuesday, September 17.

Two men, aged in their 20's, were arrested and detained under section 4 of the CJA 1984. They were later released and charged.

