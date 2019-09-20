Longford County Councillor Mick Cahill elected AILG chief

Long serving Fianna Fáíl Councillor Mick Cahill is the new president of the Association of Irish Local Government (AILG).

The Ballymahon based local politician succeeds former Longford County Council Cathaoirleach, councillor and fellow party member Luie McEntire as the body's most senior elected representative.

Cllr Cahill said it was a huge honour and privilege to accept the office of President of the AILG, vowing to continue to work on behalf of its members and bring new energy and drive to the organisation.

"I am delighted to be elected National President of the AILG," he said upon confirmation of his election yesterday (Thursday).

"The AILG acts as a networking, policy development and training resource for elected members who serve the public in a variety of local government settings ranging across urban, suburban and rural.

"One of the aims of the AILG is to ensure that the contributions of Ireland’s democratically elected councillors are represented in Government Departments and throughout the full range of state agencies.

The AILG is the national organisation representing the elected members of Ireland's thirty-one County and City Councils.

In addressing members at yesterday's AGM, Cllr Cahill said there was no denying the importance of the work which the organisation continues to carry out.

"As elected Councillors, we are at the heart of local government and I have great respect for the contribution of elected members in our democratic local government system," he said.

"The elected members, through our association, are fundamental stakeholders in our local government system and it is vital that their voice is heard on issues at all times to ensure we can do our best on behalf of every community in Ireland."

