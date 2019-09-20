Four arrested after discovery of firearm and drugs at Longford house

Gardaí have announced the arrest of four people after a search of a house in Longford yesterday, September 19, led to the discovery of a firearm and a quantity of drugs.

Gardaí have arrested three men and a woman, after carrying out a search at a premises on the Stokestown Rd, Co. Longford. During the course of the search Gardaí recovered a firearm and seized Amphetamine & Cannabis (subject to analysis) valued at approximately €25,000.

Two men in their 30s, one man in his 40s and a female in her 20s were arrested at the scene and are detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939.

Investigations remain ongoing.

