Court hears how garda pulled Longford man off screaming woman

A garda had to pull a man off a female victim he heard screaming for help while responding to a domestic incident in Longford town last week.

Garda Shane O’Connor said he was responding to a call on Monday, September 9 2019 when he found the door of the residence ajar.

Upon entering, he said he could hear muffled screams coming from inside the property.

As he ventured closer, he said he found a man with his hand over the mouth of the woman as she desperately struggled for breath.

At that point, he said he pulled the suspect off the woman and subsequently arrested him.

Brendan Kelleher, 1 Main Street, Newtownforbes, Co Longford was later charged with a Section 3 causing harm offence following the incident at 17 Battery Road, Longford.

Judge Seamus Hughes granted Mr Kelleher bail until a sitting of Longford District Court on October 8, 2019 subject to a number of conditions.

Among them included directions that Mr Kelleher remain alcohol and drug free, to observe a curfew from 10pm to 8am and to sign on twice a week at Longford Garda Station.

A demand was also made for Mr Kelleher to provide a mobile phone and remain contactable to gardaí 24 hours a day.