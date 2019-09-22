Longford man facing fresh charges too ill for court

A court has heard how a Longford man accused of stealing two iphones and knife possession dating back three years ago is set to face a series of new charges which allegedly occurred last month.

Eamon Stokes (19), 12 Mostrim Oaks, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford had been due to attend court last week concerning the thefts of two mobile phones at St Mel’s College, Longford on September 22, 2016.

He was also charged with knife possession on the same date contrary to Section 9 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act 1990.

Judge Hughes was nonetheless told Mr Stokes was unable to attend last Tuesday’s District Court sitting on health grounds.

A man identifying himself as Mr Stokes’ brother attempted to shed more light on his condition when defence solicitor John Quinn indicated his client was in hospital.

“He (Mr Stokes) took an awful bad turn over the last couple of days and he has a liver problem as well,” said the man.

Sgt Paddy McGirl, prosecuting, expressed his concern over those version of events, adding Mr Stokes was not present in court on the previous occasion with the case being adjourned to allow for his attendance.

He also revealed the case, which had been adjourned to monitor Mr Stokes’ behaviour, had taken a fresh twist with a number of new charges expected to be levelled against the accused following an incident on August 20 last.

A special court sitting was held on that same date, he added and despite garda objections to bail, those overtures were turned down.

Sgt McGirl said the most recent offences related to allegations of dangerous driving and no insurance.

The case was ultimately put back to a sitting of Longford District Court on October 15.