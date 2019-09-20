Longford's Temperance Hall to host novel 'Swap Shop' fundraiser

Longford’s Temperance Hall is expected to become a hive of activity this Saturday as it plays host to a novel ‘Swap Shop’ fundraiser in aid of Mental Health Ireland.

Friends Jess McCaul and Siobhan Reilly are hoping locals will turn out in force for an initiative which is steadily growing in prominence right across the across the country.

“Swap Shops are soaring in popularity in Dublin and Cork, and more so for this month as its ‘Second Hand September’,” said Jess ahead of this weekend’s event.

Besides the philanthropic nature of the event, the Longford native remains keen to play her part in raising much needed charitable funds while also throwing the spotlight on the need for greater awareness and discussion around eating disorders.

Ten years ago, Jess found herself in that very position, which took a huge toll on her life and eventually caused her to be diagnosed with osteoporosis, a condition which usually affects the elderly.

“We’re going to have a donation box for Bodywhys on the day,” she said.

“It’s something that’s close to my heart and I want to get the word out.”

The idea behind this Saturday’s event is geared towards sustainability and adopting ‘second hand September’ where fast fashion is avoided for the month.

“It’s free for people to attend, the only catch is they must be swapping stuff otherwise there’s no entry.

“We actually changed the charity to Mental Health Ireland as we wanted to support something local and close to our hearts, so the Longford branch have come on board and are providing leaflets and refreshments on the day.”

It all gets underway at the Temperance Hall this Saturday September 21 at 2pm.