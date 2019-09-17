Man (70s) dies in tragic road traffic collision in Ballyforan, Co Roscommon
Man (70s) dies in tragic road traffic collision in Ballyforan, Co Roscommon
A man in his 70s has died following a single vehicle road traffic collision in Co Roscommon.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a collision in which a car struck a wall at Ballyforan, Co Roscommon on the 17th September 2019 at approximately 4.50am.
The driver, a man in his 70s, was taken to Roscommon University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. A female passenger was uninjured in the incident.
A post mortem is due to take place later today.
The road remains closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on