Longford community projects net €30k CLÁR funding boost

Two community based projects in Co Longford are celebrating a near €30,000 windfall between them this afternoon under the Government's latest round of CLÁR funding.

Ballinalee Community Group (€21,452) and St Mary's Community Campus (€6,193) are among 25 groups and organisations across the country to benefit from over €714,000 which has been rolled out by Rural Affairs Minister Michael Ring's department.

All of the projects, including the two based in Co Longford provide for sensory gardens to be developed.

“This year’s CLÁR programme will, for the first time, provide funding for the development of specialist sensory gardens and complementary play equipment. These gardens are designed to stimulate the senses and can be of particular benefit in enhancing the quality of life for people with a diverse range of life challenges,” said Mr Ring.

“I am delighted to support the development of these gardens, which I know will create comfortable, relaxing environments for everyone to enjoy, no matter what their age or ability.

"I see the hard work done by members of community groups up and down the country, and I am pleased that my Department can play its part in the work of this government to support and invest in communities for the benefit of all.”

CLÁR provides funding for small scale capital projects in rural areas that have experienced significant levels of depopulation. The programme forms part of the Government’s Action Plan for Rural Development which was launched in January 2017.