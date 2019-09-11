Annoyed Longford farmers vow protests are ‘here to stay’

Beef farmers from throughout Longford and surrounding areas are continuing protests in light of Meat Industry Ireland's (MII) refusal to enter talks.

Farmers, who have been protesting for the past three weeks, have now gathered in strong numbers outside Kepak, Ballymahon, while another group are picketing C&D Foods in Edgeworthstown. Both groups are pledging to continue protests until their demands are met.

"This protest is here to stay,” farmers vowed.

Although farmers were hopeful of a resolution being found during crisis talks on Monday, September 9, a disappointing conclusion has led to the continuation of protests. Ahead of planned talks, MII indicated it’s unwillingness to enter discussions while blockades continue at factories, leading to Agriculture Minister Michael Creed expressing his disappointment at the move.

