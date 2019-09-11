Longford could be set for jobs boost if new recycling facility goes ahead

Up to 100 jobs could be created if plans to turn a disused Co Longford clothing factory into a recycling facility are given the green light.

Dr Moinuddin Sarker and his wife Dr Shelley Andjuman are to fly to Ireland in three weeks time with a view to transforming Clondra's former Atlantic Mills site into a 43,000 sq ft waste recycling facility.

The Bangladeshi scientists are expected to meet local authority officials as well as an unamed UK based investor with a view to submitting a formal planning application over the coming weeks.

Eugene Ugiagbe, founder and CEO of Tess Omo Technologies Ltd, the prospective licencee holder of the proposed venture said positive discussions had already taken place with Local Enterprise and IDA figures over the plans.

“Commercial plans are up and running,” he said, adding an alternative site in Lanesboro was also being mulled over.

“At commissioning it (factory) will employ 75 workers.”

Under the plans, the large scale facility will allow for the processing of waste plastic to alternative fuel, aviation fuel, diesel, cooking gas and electricity for commercial purposes.

In the event of a positive outcome to the Asian couple's visit in October, it's envisaged the new facility could be up and running by early 2021.

