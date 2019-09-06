Man appears before Longford District Court charged with dangerous driving

A 19-year-old charged with multiple traffic offences has appeared in court following an incident on Ballymahon Street and Killashee Street on August 20, 2019.

Eamon Stokes, 44 Cluain na Sibhe, Killashee, Co Longford, was brought before Longford District Court last week charged with dangerous driving under section 53 of the Road Traffic Act 1961.

The local man was also facing charges of no driver's licence and no insurance under sections 38 and 53 of the Road Traffic Act 1961 respectively.

Mr Stokes was remanded on continuing bail to Longford District Court on October 15 for disclosure of CCTV footage from the date of the incident.