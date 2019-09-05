Leroy Troy and the Hillbilly Trio for Longford Arms gig

Leroy Troy And His Hillbilly Trio will be making a welcome return to Ireland this month, with a gig lined up for the Longford Arms Hotel this Saturday, September 7.

This is a trio with an utter lack of self-consciousness (and some might say any sense of decorum), a trio that know the music, wear the costumes, tell the corny jokes, and do the slapstick gags that throw an audience into hysterics.

The 11-gig nationwide tour kicks off in the band's home county of Wicklow on September 5 before embarking on a loop through some familiar, hillbilly-friendly venues.

And the trio is especially looking forward to Leroy’s September 7 return to Longford Town, setting, of course, for the much-missed Johnny Keenan Banjo Festival (Leroy was on the bill of the last festival to be staged in Longford in 2011).

Bolstered by a bevy of new material recorded just for the tour (listen up for the track The Best Cooks I've Ever Seen), this is a trio who are looking forward to both reconnecting with their friends from past visits and to making friends anew.

Showtime is 8pm in the Longford Arms and tickets are €15 at the door.

