Longford vigil to mark World Suicide Prevention Day

A vigil to mark World Suicide Prevention Day will be held on Tuesday, September 10 at 7pm at the Tree of Hope, Remembrance Garden, Great Water Street, Longford.

‘Working Together to Prevent Suicide’ is the theme for this year's World Suicide Prevention Day.

World Suicide Prevention Day is an opportunity for all of us to play our part in preventing suicide, according to the HSE Suicide Resource Officer for Longford/Westmeath Eddie Ward.

“We can all make a difference, as a member of society, as a parent, as a friend, as a colleague or as a neighbour,” says Eddie.

“There are many things that we can do, on a daily basis and on World Suicide Prevention Day, to prevent suicidal behaviour. These include raising awareness about the issue, educating ourselves and others about the causes and the warning signs for suicide, showing compassion and care for those who are in distress in our communities, questioning the stigma associated with suicide, suicidal behaviour and mental health problems and also by sharing our own experiences.”

The HSE Resource Office for Suicide Prevention offers training programmes that prepare participants to recognise, engage with and support persons who may be having thoughts of suicide.

See bookwhen.com for information regarding the various programmes, scheduled dates and venues and to register to attend.

Programmes can also be delivered upon request to your workplace, community group, club, etc. by contacting the Resource Officer in your area: Laois/Offaly - Josephine Rigney, email: josephine.rigney@hse.ie or Mobile: 086 8157850; Longford/Westmeath: Eddie Ward, email: eddie.ward@hse.ie

The listening ear of someone with compassion, empathy and a lack of judgement can help restore hope in someone who is feeling distressed and vulnerable.

On World Suicide Prevention Day, take a minute to notice what is going on with you, your family, your friends and your colleagues.

Take a minute to reach out and start a conversation if you notice something is different or not quite right.

Take a minute to find out what help is available for both yourself and others - Local GPs, MiDoc Out of Hours Service 1850 302 702; Hospital Emergency Departments, Pieta House 24/7 Suicide Helpline 1800 247 247, The Samaritans 116 123; or the Emergency Services 999 / 112”.

Websites such as www.yourmentalhealth.ie and www.nosp.ie give information on how to support yourself or someone you care about and details of local and national services.

Pieta House provide a bereavement liaison service for those who have lost a family member or a friend or colleague to suicide and may like to avail of support with their grief.



Bernie Carroll is the Suicide Bereavement Liaison Officer for the Midlands and she can be contacted on 086 418 0088 or email: bernie.carroll@pieta.ie.

Midlands Living Links also provide a listening and support service and can be contacted through their Co-Ordinator on 086 1600641.

Preventing suicide requires the efforts of many - each of us, healthcare professionals, educators, community members and political officials and governments – but the positive effects of this collaborative work can be sustainable and have a massive impact.



On September 10 join with many others across the world who are playing their part in the prevention of suicide.”